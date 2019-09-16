Un hombre que no ha sido identificado falleció a las 8:34 de anoche tras ser atropellado por una guagua mientras cruzaba la carretera PR-3, cerca de un supermercado, en Río Grande.
Jadier Rivera conducía una Ford F-150 azul de 1996 y no se percató del peatón que cruzaba la vía y lo impactó de frente, provocándole lesiones de extrema gravedad.
El perjudicado fue llevado al Hospital UPR de Carolina, donde falleció mientras recibía asistencia médica.
Al conductor se le realizó la prueba de detección de alcohol, la que arrojó 0.00%.
