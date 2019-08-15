PONCE — Alexander Grave Ramos, presunto autor del asesinato del mecánico Carlos A. Babilonia Ildefonso ocurrido en la tarde del 7 de agosto en un taller en la urbanización Jardines del Caribe, fue acusado hoy por cargos de asesinato en primer grado e infracciones a la Ley de Armas.
La jueza Mayra Elba Penna Santiago ordenó su ingreso en la cárcel cuando no prestó la fianza de $1.4 millones.
Grave Ramos huyó de la escena y fue arrestado el 8 de agosto en el motel Adonis, en Juana Díaz, donde se ocultaba.
Al ser arrestado se le ocupó la pistola que supuestamente utilizó para matar al mecánico de 51 años.
El hecho quedó grabado por las cámaras de seguridad del taller. El presunto autor estaba molesto porque no estaba satisfecho con una reparación que le habían hecho a un BMW propiedad de una amiga.
