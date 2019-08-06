ambulancia
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Con contusiones graves se encuentra recluido en el Centro Médico de Río Piedras un agente motorizado de la Policía que chocó anoche contra un automóvil en la carretera PR-52, jurisdicción de Salinas.

Según el reporte de la Policía, el agente José L. Cordero no guardó la debida distancia con un Mazda y lo terminó impactando por la parte posterior. 

El automóvil era conducido por la joven Cristal Sánchez, de 27 años, quien resultó con lesiones leves.

Agentes de Patrullas de Carreteras de Caguas asumieron la investigación.

