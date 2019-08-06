Con contusiones graves se encuentra recluido en el Centro Médico de Río Piedras un agente motorizado de la Policía que chocó anoche contra un automóvil en la carretera PR-52, jurisdicción de Salinas.
Según el reporte de la Policía, el agente José L. Cordero no guardó la debida distancia con un Mazda y lo terminó impactando por la parte posterior.
El automóvil era conducido por la joven Cristal Sánchez, de 27 años, quien resultó con lesiones leves.
Agentes de Patrullas de Carreteras de Caguas asumieron la investigación.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.