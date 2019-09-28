Una mujer de 85 años murió al ser arrollada por su esposo, en un accidente reportado a las 12:02 de la tarde del viernes en la calle Lirio del barrio Monte Bello, en Río Grande.
Según el informe preliminar, cuando Juan Cupeles, de 82 años, retrocedía en un Toyota Yaris del año 2019 no se percató de su esposa, Carmen Serrano Olmo, quien caminaba por la parte posterior del vehículo.
La perjudicada fue llevada al Hospital Federico Trilla, en Carolina, donde falleció mientras era atendida.
La agente Luz Sánchez, del distrito de Río Grande y el fiscal Ismar Rodríguez asumieron la investigación.
