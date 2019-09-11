Una mujer identificada como Magda Rosa Delgado, de 76 años, murió anoche mientras era atendida en una institución hospitalaria tras ser impactada por un automóvil mientras conducía por la carretera PR-115, en Aguada.
La perjudicada manejaba un Hyundai Accent de 1996 cuando un auto conducido por un hombre que no ha sido identificado la impactó por la parte lateral izquierda.
La mujer fue llevada en ambulancia al Hospital Buen Samaritano, en Aguadilla, donde falleció debido a la gravedad de sus lesiones.
El otro conductor debió ser referido al Centro Médico de Río Piedras con heridas de mediana gravedad.
