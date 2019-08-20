Roban un millón de abejas

>Archivo/ELVOCERO

UTUADO – Un nonagenario que descansaba en una hamaca en el balcón de su hogar en el sector El Motor, en el barrio Don Alonso, murió al mediodía de hoy cuando fue atacado por un enjambre de abejas.

La Policía identificó al nonagenario como Lino Ocasio Torres, quien tenía 94 años.

Tras el ataque de las abejas, un ciudadano alertó a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 y al llegar los paramédicos a la casa que ubica en el kilómetro 2 interior de la carretera PR-610, ya no tenía signos vitales.

El agente Félix Rodríguez, de la División de Homicidios, esperaba por un apicultor para remover el enjambre.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(3) Comentarios

Pinerojos
Jose Pinero

Que trajedia..dep

Report Add Reply
Alcaraz Jose Hiram
Alcaraz Jose Hiram

El Viejo Tenia Que Estar Adobao...

Report Add Reply
EL GABO
GABRIEL MEDINA

DESGRACIADO, ESE VIAJO ERA MI FAMILIA Y ESTMOS PASANDO POR UNA SITUACION MUY PENOSA. PIDELE PERDON A DIOS POR TUS COMENTARIOS.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.