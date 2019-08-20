UTUADO – Un nonagenario que descansaba en una hamaca en el balcón de su hogar en el sector El Motor, en el barrio Don Alonso, murió al mediodía de hoy cuando fue atacado por un enjambre de abejas.
La Policía identificó al nonagenario como Lino Ocasio Torres, quien tenía 94 años.
Tras el ataque de las abejas, un ciudadano alertó a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 y al llegar los paramédicos a la casa que ubica en el kilómetro 2 interior de la carretera PR-610, ya no tenía signos vitales.
El agente Félix Rodríguez, de la División de Homicidios, esperaba por un apicultor para remover el enjambre.
Que trajedia..dep
El Viejo Tenia Que Estar Adobao...
DESGRACIADO, ESE VIAJO ERA MI FAMILIA Y ESTMOS PASANDO POR UNA SITUACION MUY PENOSA. PIDELE PERDON A DIOS POR TUS COMENTARIOS.
