Un joven de 18 años resultó gravemente herido con arma blanca cerca de las 2:00 de la tarde del sábado cuando fue atacado por una persona —a quien puede identificar— en el barrio Bajadero, carretera PR-656, en Arecibo.

A través del sistema 9-1-1 se reportó la agresión contra Kenneth Andújar Guzmán, quien terminó con una herida punzante en el costado izquierdo.

Andújar Guzmán fue llevado al hospital Pavía de Arecibo, donde el médico de turno lo refirió en condición de cuidado al Centro Médico de Río Piedras.

El agente Carlos Medina, de Homicidios de Arecibo, investiga los hechos. 

