LAS PIEDRAS — Un exagente de la Policía figura entre los tres individuos arrestados en la tarde de hoy cuando huían tras presuntamente haber asaltado un restaurante de comida rápida en la PR-183.
Agentes de la Policía persiguieron a los presuntos asaltantes, los que fueron detenidos en la PR-908 en el sector Tres Puntos, en Humacao.
Los agentes ocuparon varias armas de fuego y dinero del atraco, así como el automóvil Kia Rio en el que huían. Tras los arrestos se supo que uno de los detenidos supuestamente había renunciado a la Policía hace algunos años.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.