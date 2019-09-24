Policía
Suministrada

LAS PIEDRAS — Un exagente de la Policía figura entre los tres individuos arrestados en la tarde de hoy cuando huían tras presuntamente haber asaltado un restaurante de comida rápida en la PR-183.

Agentes de la Policía persiguieron a los presuntos asaltantes, los que fueron detenidos en la PR-908 en el sector Tres Puntos, en Humacao.

Los agentes ocuparon varias armas de fuego y dinero del atraco, así como el automóvil Kia Rio en el que huían. Tras los arrestos se supo que uno de los detenidos supuestamente había renunciado a la Policía hace algunos años.

(0) Comentarios

