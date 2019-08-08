Agentes de la División Drogas del área de Arecibo detuvieron en el residencial Bella Vista de dicho municipio a un sujeto que tenía en su poder gran cantidad de drogas.
El arrestado fue identificado como Jonathan Abdiel Cruz Rodríguez, de 36 años y vecino del lugar.
Al hombre se le ocuparon 92 bolsas de crack, 81 de cocaína y tres de marihuana, así como 17 cápsulas de heroína y $946 en efectivo.
(3) Comentarios
MIENTRAS TANTO ENTRABAN A PUERTO RICO 200 TONELADAS DE COCA A SER CUSTODIADA POR LA POLICIA PARA LUEGO TRANSPORTARSE HACIA LOS ESTADOS.
¡Mal weekend!
Ese si que era un pescado mas grande que el otro , buen trabajo policias.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.