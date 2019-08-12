Cuartel General de la Policía

>Josian E. Bruno Gómez / EL VOCERO

Un hombre de 90 años de edad fue arrestado ayer después de que presuntamente en un arrebato de celos le rompió un cristal al Kia Soul de su expareja.

La Policía identificó al arrestado como Aníbal Naranjo Guevara, quien fue detenido en la calle Alfredo Carbonell, en la urbanización Roosevelt de Hato Rey.

(3) Comentarios

BarbieBR
Barbie MeCute

Esto de "violencia de género" es la estupidez más grande del mundo. Y todo empezó con la chavá comunidad LGBTTUVWYZ etc. Mire violencia es violencia! Venga de donde venga! SMDG

Report Add Reply
Mira nene
Manuel Rivera

No digas cosas intimas de tu marido. LOL!

Report Add Reply
Maduro
Irma Cerame

NI SE LE PARA AL INFELIZ Y RONCANDO!

Report Add Reply

