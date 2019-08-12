Un hombre de 90 años de edad fue arrestado ayer después de que presuntamente en un arrebato de celos le rompió un cristal al Kia Soul de su expareja.
La Policía identificó al arrestado como Aníbal Naranjo Guevara, quien fue detenido en la calle Alfredo Carbonell, en la urbanización Roosevelt de Hato Rey.
Esto de "violencia de género" es la estupidez más grande del mundo. Y todo empezó con la chavá comunidad LGBTTUVWYZ etc. Mire violencia es violencia! Venga de donde venga! SMDG
No digas cosas intimas de tu marido. LOL!
NI SE LE PARA AL INFELIZ Y RONCANDO!
