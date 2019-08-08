David Rodríguez González

El agente Alexis Maldonado Fernández, de Arrestos Especiales del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Arecibo, detuvo anoche a un sujeto acusado de amenazar con un machete a un vecino identificado como Fredy Meléndez, en hechos ocurridos el martes pasado en Manatí.

En ese mismo municipio se logró el arresto de David Rodríguez González, de 52 años, contra quien pesaba una orden de arresto por violación a la ley de armas con una fianza de 25 mil dólares, expedida por la juez Cyndia Irizarry Casiano, del Tribunal de Arecibo.

El imputado fue llevado ante la presencia del magistrado de turno e ingresado en la Cárcel Regional de Bayamón.

(4) Comentarios

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

PA TENER 52 AÑOS ,.....ESE CUCARACHO ESTA BIEN "MATAO" ,..A ESTE RAJA E LEÑA...COMO QUE SE LE CAYERON ENCIMA LOS ALMANAQUES ANTES DE TIEMPO,...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

THEJOKER
THE JOKER

tiene cara de loco parece el novio de Irma Cerame hahahahahaha

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

PARECE UN VOLSKWAGUEN CON LAS PUERTAS ABIERTAS,...EL OREJON ESE,...JE,JE,JE,JE,..

el guaraguao
el guaraguao

52 años? wao, aparenta de 70 años.

