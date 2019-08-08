El agente Alexis Maldonado Fernández, de Arrestos Especiales del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Arecibo, detuvo anoche a un sujeto acusado de amenazar con un machete a un vecino identificado como Fredy Meléndez, en hechos ocurridos el martes pasado en Manatí.
En ese mismo municipio se logró el arresto de David Rodríguez González, de 52 años, contra quien pesaba una orden de arresto por violación a la ley de armas con una fianza de 25 mil dólares, expedida por la juez Cyndia Irizarry Casiano, del Tribunal de Arecibo.
El imputado fue llevado ante la presencia del magistrado de turno e ingresado en la Cárcel Regional de Bayamón.
