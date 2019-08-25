Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

Un indigente identificado como Enrique Rosa Otero, de 59 años, fue arrestado a las 3:40 de la madrugada de hoy luego de escalar el Centro de Actividades de Veteranos ubicado en la calle Andrés García, en Arecibo.

Según el informe del agente Reyniel Ramírez, del precinto 107 de Arecibo, el individuo forzó la puerta frontal del establecimiento para ingresar al interior.

No se informó si el hombre se apropió de alguna especie.

Rosa Otero se encuentra en la celda del Precinto 107 para la posible radicación de cargos.

