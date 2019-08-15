Un joven de 21 años fue arrestado anoche luego de golpear con los puños al esposo de su abuela, de 72 años, en hechos reportados en una residencia ubicada en el barrio Bayaney, en la carretera PR-129, en el pueblo de Hatillo.
El agente Ángel Vázquez Viruet, del distrito de Hatillo, detuvo a Alex Marrero Martínez, acusado de la agresión contra Confesor Padua Ortiz, en medio de una discusión familiar.
Marrero Martínez se encuentra en la celda del cuartel de Hatillo a la espera de que el fiscal de turno presente cargos por maltrato a persona de edad avanzada.
(1) Comentarios
ESTA REGENERACIÓN ES MALA Y PERVERSOS NO RESPETAN A LOS Padres Y MUCHO MENOS A SUS PRÓJIMO ÓSEA A NADIE DEJENLO QUIETO NI Le HABLEN QUE SI NO ENDERESAN NADA BUENO LES ESPERA...
