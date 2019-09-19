Drogas Manatí
Inter News Service (INS)

Agentes de la Policía Municipal de Manatí arrestaron a una mujer que tras ser sorprendida en pleno trasiego de drogas intentó huir, en hechos reportados a las 9:19 de anoche en el residencial Villa Evangelina, en Manatí.

La agente municipal Vivian Hernández De Jesús detuvo en el lugar tras una corta persecución a Yamisell Meléndez Santiago, quien en su huida soltó un bulto negro que contenía 18 bolsas de marihuana, 27 bolsas de heroína, 17 cápsulas de crack, 39 pastillas de Percocet, 24 hojas para envolver marihuana y 349.20 dólares en efectivo.

La fiscal de turno, Evelyn Trinidad, instruyó radicar cargos criminales.

