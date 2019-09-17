Agentes de la Policía Municipal de Guaynabo arrestaron a eso de las 6:28 p.m. de ayer, a un sujeto de 61 años que momentos antes presuntamente había asaltado el local de Ben and Jerrys ubicado en el área de estacionamiento del Tren Urbano en Torrimar, Guaynabo.
Según el reporte preliminar, los agentes municipales Brian Pérez y José Pagán lograron el arresto de Luis Antonio Morales Robles, quien había utilizado una botella rota para, mediante amenaza e intimidación, despojar a un empleado de 136 dólares en efectivo.
El caso quedó en manos de la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón.
