Un hombre de 51 años perdió la vida luego de ser atropellado por un automóvil a la 1:24 de la madrugada de hoy en la carretera PR-129, jurisdicción del barrio Piletas, en Lares.
Según el informe preliminar, Alejandro Feliciano Muñiz transitaba en su vehículo y no se percató de la presencia de Julio Pérez González, quien cruzaba la vía, y lo impactó frontalmente.
El perjudicado fue atendido en el lugar por paramédicos, quien confirmaron que no presentaba signos vitales.
Al conductor se le realizó la prueba de alcohol en la sangre, la que arrojó 0.00 por ciento.
Agentes adscritos a Patrullas de Carreteras y la fiscal de turno se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
(1) Comentarios
JULIO PÉREZ IBA BORRACHO O ARREBATAO,... Y EN MEDIO DE SU BORRACHERA O ARREBATO,... LE DIO CON METERSE EN MEDIO DE LA CARRETERA 129 DE NOCHE,...Y PAGO CARO SU AFRENTA,...Y SE LO LLEVARON "ENREDAO",..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.