Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

Un hombre de 51 años perdió la vida luego de ser atropellado por un automóvil a la 1:24 de la madrugada de hoy en la carretera PR-129, jurisdicción del barrio Piletas, en Lares.

Según el informe preliminar, Alejandro Feliciano Muñiz transitaba en su vehículo y no se percató de la presencia de Julio Pérez González, quien cruzaba la vía, y lo impactó frontalmente.

El perjudicado fue atendido en el lugar por paramédicos, quien confirmaron que no presentaba signos vitales.

Al conductor se le realizó la prueba de alcohol en la sangre, la que arrojó 0.00 por ciento.

Agentes adscritos a Patrullas de Carreteras y la fiscal de turno se hicieron cargo de la investigación. 

