La Policía reportó el robo a un peatón anoche en la calle Añasco, frente al condominio Puerta Real, en Río Piedras.

Según alegó el querellante, Félix Delgado Rivera, caminaba por el lugar cuando se le acercó un individuo por atrás y, tras apuntarle con algo por la espalda, le indicó “dame lo que tienes en las manos”.

Acto seguido, el perjudicado le entregó dos celulares. Posteriormente, el asaltante se marchó del lugar sin causarle daño corporal.

