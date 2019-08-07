Policía
Archivo / EL VOCERO

PONCE - Un mecánico fue asesinado a balazos a las 4:40 de la tarde hoy en su taller en la urbanización Jardines del Caribe, sospechando las autoridades que el autor fue un cliente con quién discutió.

La víctima fue identificada como Carlos Babilonia, que tenía 51 años de edad.

El taller ubica en la calle 2 de la mencionada urbanización.

Agentes del CIC de Ponce investigan el cuatro asesinato ocurrido hoy en el país.

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

vayanse de pr nadie debe de trabajar en un sitio asi hay que largarse de ahi

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.