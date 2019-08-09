Una muerte violenta se registró a la 1:21 de la tarde de hoy en la calle Rafael Hernández de la Urbanización Colimar Guaynabo.
Según la información preliminar, luego de que se recibiera una llamada a través del sistema 911, alertando sobre un herido de bala, los agentes del distrito de Guaynabo, localizaron el cuerpo de un hombre que aún no ha sido identificado, con heridas de bala. Este fue transportado al Guaynabo Medical Mall, donde falleció.
Los agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC)de Bayamón investigan este caso cuyo móvil fue un robo.
(4) Comentarios
Otro asalto que le salio mal a otro tecato, que animal.
70 años la upr promoviendo la igualda con el pnp y los desiguales se odian ahora todos y se asesinan en las calles
los mismo en USA y alrededor del Mundo... violencia & criminalidad y corrupciòn.... zz weleTrangalanka
zuimaco NO TRABAJA PARA ESTAR ESCRIBIENDO TONTERÍAS AQUÍ. A LAS 5:00 AM HACE SU PRIMER ESCRITO AQUÍ Y A LAS 3:00 AM HACE SU ÚLTIMO ESCRITO. DUERME DOS HORAS Y VUELVE A ESCRIBIR TONTERÍAS. EL INFELIZ NI TRABAJA, NI COME NI TIENE RELACIONES SEXUALES CON SU MACHO O CON SU MUJER. TODO POR ESTAR ESCRIBIENDO TONTERÍAS AQUÍ.
