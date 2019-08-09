Una muerte violenta se registró a la 1:21 de la tarde de hoy en la calle Rafael Hernández de la Urbanización Colimar Guaynabo.

Según la información preliminar, luego de que se recibiera una llamada a través del sistema 911, alertando sobre un herido de bala, los agentes del distrito de Guaynabo, localizaron el cuerpo de un hombre que aún no ha sido identificado, con heridas de bala. Este fue transportado al Guaynabo Medical Mall, donde falleció.

Los agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC)de Bayamón investigan este caso cuyo móvil fue un robo.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(4) Comentarios

jimiln estados unidos
jimilin estados unidos

Otro asalto que le salio mal a otro tecato, que animal.

Report Add Reply
zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

70 años la upr promoviendo la igualda con el pnp y los desiguales se odian ahora todos y se asesinan en las calles

Report Add Reply
el equix R
Richie Rod

los mismo en USA y alrededor del Mundo... violencia & criminalidad y corrupciòn.... zz weleTrangalanka

Report Add Reply
Maduro
Irma Cerame

zuimaco NO TRABAJA PARA ESTAR ESCRIBIENDO TONTERÍAS AQUÍ. A LAS 5:00 AM HACE SU PRIMER ESCRITO AQUÍ Y A LAS 3:00 AM HACE SU ÚLTIMO ESCRITO. DUERME DOS HORAS Y VUELVE A ESCRIBIR TONTERÍAS. EL INFELIZ NI TRABAJA, NI COME NI TIENE RELACIONES SEXUALES CON SU MACHO O CON SU MUJER. TODO POR ESTAR ESCRIBIENDO TONTERÍAS AQUÍ.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.