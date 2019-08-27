Crimen
Suministrada

A eso de las 8:25 p.m. de ayer,  ciudadanos reportaron a las autoridades haber escuchado detonaciones en la carretera 185, intersección con el barrio Las Piñas en Juncos.

Cuando las autoridades llegaron al lugar, se toparon con el cuerpo de un hombre. 

La víctima, que no ha sido identificada todavía, presentaba heridas de bala en diferentes partes del cuerpo. 

El caso es investigado por el fiscal Francisco González. 

(2) Comentarios

THEJOKER
THE JOKER

OTRO QUE LOS ALIENS EXTERMINARON OTRO BODY BAG PARA EL MES DE AUGUST UNO MENOS PARA EL CENSUS HAHAHAHA

Report Add Reply
gardosh37
Gardosh El viejo

A que este popeto es parte de la persecución donde mataron a la señora e hirieron a los 4 la semana pasada.

Report Add Reply

