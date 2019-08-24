A las 5:20 de la tarde de ayer, viernes, un joven fue asesinado en el camino Paco Galán, sector El Gallerín, en Caimito.
Una llamada al Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó sobre una persona muerta, y al llegar la Policía encontró al interior de una residencia abandonada el cuerpo del perjudicado.
La víctima fue identificada como Christopher Ramsés García Santiago, de 19 años.
Agentes adscritos a la división de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de San Juan se hicieron cargo de las pesquisas junto al fiscal de turno.
