asesinato
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Un asesinato se reportó a las 9:52 p.m. de ayer, en Villa Marina Boulevard, en Fajardo, informó hoy la Policía.

Según la Uniformada, una llamada a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades y al llegar, hallaron el cadáver de Arellys Mercado Ríos, de 34 años y residente en Caguas, quien presentaba una herida de bala en el área del cuello que le ocasionó la muerte en el lugar.

Agentes adscritos al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Fajardo, junto a la fiscal Diannette Aymat, se encargaron de la correspondiente investigación.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(0) Comentarios

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.