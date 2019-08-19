Un asesinato se reportó a las 9:52 p.m. de ayer, en Villa Marina Boulevard, en Fajardo, informó hoy la Policía.
Según la Uniformada, una llamada a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades y al llegar, hallaron el cadáver de Arellys Mercado Ríos, de 34 años y residente en Caguas, quien presentaba una herida de bala en el área del cuello que le ocasionó la muerte en el lugar.
Agentes adscritos al Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Fajardo, junto a la fiscal Diannette Aymat, se encargaron de la correspondiente investigación.
