Un individuo de 26 años fue asesinado a las 5:19 de la mañana de hoy frente a un negocio de bebidas ubicado en la intersección de la avenida Borinquén con la calle Gautier Benítez, en Barrio Obrero.
Según informes preliminares, una llamada al 911 alertó sobre disparos en el lugar, y al llegar los agentes encontraron el cuerpo de David Ortiz Díaz, vecino de Carolina, quien presentaba múltiples impactos de bala que le provocaron la muerte en el acto.
En la escena se confiscaron decenas de casquillos de bala.
El caso quedó en manos de agentes adscritos a Homicidios del CIC de San Juan y la fiscal Yamir Samalot.
