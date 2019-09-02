GURABO — Un hombre fue asesinado a balazos en medio de un tiroteo en la transitada carretera PR-30, en el tercer asesinato que se registra en el fin de semana largo con motivo de la celebración del Día del Trabajo.
La balacera ocurrió cerca de las 3:00 de la tarde de hoy en dirección de Caguas a Gurabo antes de la salida de la PR-189.
La víctima viajaba en un Suzuki SX-4 color blanco. Agentes del CIC de Caguas investigan.
