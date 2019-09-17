Una muerte violenta se reportó a eso de las 8:16 a.m. de hoy, en el kilómetro 5.3 de la carretera PR-788, en el barrio Tomás de Castro, en Caguas.
Según la Policía, una llamada través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1 alertó a las autoridades sobre detonaciones en el lugar y al llegar, agentes hallaron el cadáver baleado de un hombre en el interior de una guagua Ford F250 color blanca.
Al momento, el occiso no ha sido identificado.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Caguas, junto a la fiscal de turno, se dirigían al lugar para iniciar la investigación correspondiente.
