Un hombre fue asesinado a balazos a la 1:00 de la tarde de hoy en el residencial Ramos Antonini, en Río Piedras en el noveno asesinato que se registra en lo transcurrido de mes en la Ciudad Capital.
La balacera se escenificó frente al edificio 31. Agentes del CIC de San Juan se trasladaron al lugar para iniciar la investigación.
Con este asesinato suman 420 las muertes violentas en lo trascurrido de año, una reducción de 51. De esas muertes violentas 108 han ocurrido en San Juan, para un aumento de 12.
