PONCE – Un individuo fue asesinado a balazos en hechos escenificados a la 1:45 de la tarde de hoy frente al edificio U en el caserío Ponce de León.
Cuando los agentes llegaron al caserío se escucharon disparos. La Policía envió refuerzos al lugar.
El asesinato es el segundo que se registra hoy en el país.
(1) Comentarios
OTRA EXTERMINACION A CUENTA DE LOS ALIENS UNO MENOS PARA EL CENSUS
