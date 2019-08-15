Un asesinato se reportó en horas de esta madrugada en el kilómetro 12.4 de la carretera PR-455, en el barrio Cibao, en San Sebastián.
En el lugar fue hallado un hombre con heridas de bala, quien fue llevado al Hospital Pepino Health Group, donde falleció mientras era atendido.
Al momento, el occiso no ha sido identificado.
El agente Juan Acevedo, de la División de Homicidios, bajo la supervisión del sargento Adán Cordero, en unión al fiscal de turno, se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
