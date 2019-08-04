PONCE – El cadáver de un hombre con el cráneo destrozado y con heridas que se cree fueron resultado de haber sido atropellado por un vehículo fue hallado a las 5:46 de la madrugada de hoy, en la esquina de las calles Guadalupe y Méndez Vigo, al norte de la zona histórica de la ciudad.
Un sargento de la Uniformada que realizaba una ronda halló el cadáver. En el lugar se hallaron marcas de neumáticos.
La víctima no ha sido identificada y agentes de Patrullas de Carreteras y de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) iniciaron la investigación.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.