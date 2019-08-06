Policias asesinato
EL VOCERO / Archivo

PONCE – Un hombre resultó muerto y otro herido en una balacera que se registro a las 10:05 de la mañana de hoy al norte de la ciudad.

Según la Policía, las víctimas estaban en la esquina de las calles Arenas y Protestante cuando fueron baleadas.

Agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) se dirigieron al lugar para iniciar la investigación.

Versiones preliminares señalaban que pudo a ver tratado de un duelo. El individuo que resultó muerto había llegado al lugar en un automóvil y le disparó a otro hiriéndolo, quien presuntamente también le disparó matándolo.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(4) Comentarios

Bean Fhart
Follardo Del Monte

calle arenas y pentecostes...casi nah !! 😂😂😂😂

Report Add Reply
Rascate
Lindo Bello

Punto de periko.....!!!!

Report Add Reply
zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

medalla de bronce

Report Add Reply
THEJOKER
THE JOKER

wepa buena noticia tipo viejo oeste hahaha hombre lega se baja del caballo dispara el otro desalma y dispara y lo mata wee The God and The Bad Blondie and Tuco lol en esta se jodio tuco nuevamente

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.