PONCE – Un hombre resultó muerto y otro herido en una balacera que se registro a las 10:05 de la mañana de hoy al norte de la ciudad.
Según la Policía, las víctimas estaban en la esquina de las calles Arenas y Protestante cuando fueron baleadas.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) se dirigieron al lugar para iniciar la investigación.
Versiones preliminares señalaban que pudo a ver tratado de un duelo. El individuo que resultó muerto había llegado al lugar en un automóvil y le disparó a otro hiriéndolo, quien presuntamente también le disparó matándolo.
(4) Comentarios
calle arenas y pentecostes...casi nah !! 😂😂😂😂
Punto de periko.....!!!!
medalla de bronce
wepa buena noticia tipo viejo oeste hahaha hombre lega se baja del caballo dispara el otro desalma y dispara y lo mata wee The God and The Bad Blondie and Tuco lol en esta se jodio tuco nuevamente
