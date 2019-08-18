Un hombre resultó muerto y una mujer herida de bala en medio de un tiroteo que se desató a eso de las 6:00 a.m. de hoy, en las inmediaciones de Acua en la avenida Eduardo Conde, en Villa Palmeras.
Según la información preliminar, el hombre, quien no ha sido identificado, fue trasladado al Centro Médico de Río Piedras, donde fue declarado muerto.
Mientras, se informó que la mujer, cuya identidad tampoco ha sido revelada, sufrió heridas en las piernas.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de San Juan investigan el crimen.
(1) Comentarios
Senor JOKER despierte los aliens exterminaron a otra sabandija en Villa Palmeras.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.