Una balacera se desató esta mañana frente al centro gubernamental de Minillas, en el que un hombre resultó muerto y dos heridos.
Según el informe preliminar, uno de los heridos es un vendedor de helados.
La policía cerró el tramo de la Avenida de Diego entre la marginal de la Baldorioty De Castro y la Avenida Ponce de León.
El tiroteo ocurrió en momentos en que había bastante tráfico y ciudadanos acudiendo al centro gubernamental para hacer distintas diligencias.
SI PEGAN A ALAVAR A NUESTRO SEÑOR JESUCRISTO Y A ADORARLO LOS DEMONIOS NO AGANTAN Y TIENEN QUE IRSE PORQUE Hay PODER SIN IGUAL PODER EN LA SANGRE DE JESÚS NO Hay OTRO NOMBRE DADO A LOS HOMBRES EN QUE PODEIS SER SALVADOS SOLAMENTE EN CRISTO SOLAMENTE EN EL.ACERCATE AL SEÑOR NO IMPORTA TU VIL CONDICIÓN ÉL TIENE PODER PARA LiBERTAR OFRECELE TU CORAZÓN...
Cree en Dios y no corras...
Hay que sacudir a la Policia desde sus raices, la Burocracia, el Bi-Partidismo son la enfermedad de la cual padece ese cuerpo de Seguridad. Limpie la caso totalmente...
Henry Escalera, charlatán, inepto: tus muchachos no llevan a cabo vigilancia preventiva y para la porqueria de trabajo que hacen (aunque les paguen miles de dólares más al mes) mejor que se larguen, que tengan dignidad. Tú tus llorones le han entregado la isla a los delincuentes...
Jimmy te pregunto, si botan a esos 2 los gatilleros van a llamar al nuevo para decirle dónde van a ejecutar al próximo?
Viva viva viva la republica de la chingadera boricua
Gobernadora: Por favor saque YA al Superintendente Escalera. No sirve para nada!! Un bochorno total. Y el Superintendente Asociado Reinaldo Bermudez es peor todavia, bruto, bruto, bruto. Un bochorno total. Pareceria analfabeta. Inepto total (y feo el pobre).
EL PUERTO RICO NUESTRO DE TODOS LOS DÍAS. Y LA CORRUPCIÓN SIGUE VIENTO EN POPA CON LA NUEVA GOBERNADORA.
