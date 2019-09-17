Un hombre resultó herido de bala a eso de las 9:40 p.m. de ayer, frente a un food truck que ubica en la avenida Santa Juanita, en Bayamón, informó hoy la Policía.
Según la Uniformada, Jorge Martínez alegó que mientras se encontraba dentro de su auto BMW X6, se le acercó otro vehículo color negro, desde donde le realizaron múltiples disparos.
Martínez resultó herido en un hombro y costado, por lo que fue llevado al Hospital Regional de Bayamón, de donde fue referido al Centro Médico de Río Piedras en condición estable.
El agente Mojica, del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Bayamón, se hizo cargo de la pesquisa.
