En peligro de muerte quedó un hombre atacado a tiros a las 11:50 de anoche en el negocio Efraín, ubicado en la avenida Campo Rico, en Carolina.
Eduardo M. Portel Delgado, cuya edad se desconoce, resultó herido de bala en el negocio, en circunstancias que no han sido precisadas.
Trascendió que una mujer que fue identificada como su madre lo recogió en el establecimiento y lo llevó hasta el Hospital UPR de Carolina, desde donde fue referido en condición de cuidado al Centro Médico de Río Piedras.
Se desconocen más detalles sobre el caso, que quedó en manos de agentes adscritos a la División de Agresiones del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina.
(1) Comentarios
Ven Aca Y Que Hacia Su MadreEn La Barra...
