Un joven de 19 años resultó herido de bala a eso de las 2:06 de esta madrugada en la entrada del residencial La Montaña, en Jayuya.
El perjudicado, quien no ha sido identificado, sufrió nueve heridas de bala, por lo que fue transportado en ambulancia aérea al Centro Médico de Río Piedras, en condición estable.
Agentes de la División de Homicidios del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Utuado investigan los hechos.
(1) Comentarios
De robo los platanos del vecino?
