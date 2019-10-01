robo de cilndro de gas
>Suministrada

La División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Vega Baja, distribuyó la imagen de un individuo que se apropió ilegalmente de un cilindro de gas.

Este en unión a otro sujeto llegó en una guagua Caravan color blanca y montaron el cilindro en el baúl. Estos hechos se reportaron el pasado 17 de septiembre del 2019, en el negocio Eye Specialist de Vega Baja. El tanque fue valorado en $1,500.

Cualquier persona que pueda ofrecer información sobre la identidad de este sujeto debe comunicarse con el CIC de Vega Baja al 787-858-2626 o al 787-858-6711.

Tags

Get email notifications on this search daily!

Whenever this search gets new results, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Followed notifications

Please log in to use this feature

Log In

(2) Comentarios

PaPRmitad
PaPR mitad

Que bueno que el Vocero esta tirando estas fotos. Ayuda mucho.

Report Add Reply
Mira nene
Manuel Rivera

Estos boricuas estan como ratas infecta as roban cualquier cosa

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.