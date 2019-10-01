La División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de Vega Baja, distribuyó la imagen de un individuo que se apropió ilegalmente de un cilindro de gas.
Este en unión a otro sujeto llegó en una guagua Caravan color blanca y montaron el cilindro en el baúl. Estos hechos se reportaron el pasado 17 de septiembre del 2019, en el negocio Eye Specialist de Vega Baja. El tanque fue valorado en $1,500.
Cualquier persona que pueda ofrecer información sobre la identidad de este sujeto debe comunicarse con el CIC de Vega Baja al 787-858-2626 o al 787-858-6711.
(2) Comentarios
Que bueno que el Vocero esta tirando estas fotos. Ayuda mucho.
Estos boricuas estan como ratas infecta as roban cualquier cosa
