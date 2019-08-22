El juicio contra el exrepresentante Ramón Rodríguez Ruiz y su exempleada Soniel Torres fue pospuesto para el 10 de octubre en el Centro Judicial de San Juan.
El juicio había sido señalado, inicialmente, para hoy.
Torres Suárez enfrenta cargos por perjurio por supuestamente mentir ante la Comisión de Ética de la Cámara y ante un notario público sobre un incidente de violencia doméstica en el que presuntamente Rodríguez Ruiz la agredió en el rostro.
Asimismo, fue acusada por tres cargos de malversación de fondos relacionados a los $6,000 que cobró un empleado sin trabajar. Otro de los cargos es por presuntamente tratar de influenciar el testimonio de un testigo ante el Departamento de Justicia.
Mientras, la Oficina del Panel sobre el Fiscal Especial Independiente (Opfei) acusó al exrepresentante Rodríguez Ruiz por fraude e intervención indebida en las operaciones gubernamentales. El juicio será presidido por el juez Juan Frau Escudero.
Torres Suárez y Rodríguez Ruiz tendrán juicios por separados por los restantes cargos en su contra.
(0) Comentarios
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.