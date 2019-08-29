Un conductor de Uber fue despojado de su vehículo a la 1:00 de la tarde de hoy en la intersección de las avenidas Piñero y Ponce de León.
Javier Ramos recogió tres pasajeros en el residencial Manuel A. Pérez, y le indicaron que entrara hacia la avenida Ponce de León.
Uno de los individuos lo encañonó con una pistola y le arrebató un Nissan Sentra modelo del 2013.
