Un carjacking fue reportado a las 5:00 de la madrugada de hoy, en la calle De Diego, intersección con la carretera 845, en Cupey.
La víctima alegó que mientras transitaba por la mencionada vía, se le atravesó un vehículo del cual se desmontaron dos individuos vestidos de negro y portando armas de fuego, quienes la amenazaron y despojaron de dos celulares LG, una cartera con documentos personales y del vehículo Nissan, modelo Versa, color blanco, tablilla HSP-089.
Agentes adscritos a la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales de San Juan se hicieron cargo de la investigación.
