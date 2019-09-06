Un accidente de carácter leve entre camiones ocurrió en el expreso 22, en Arecibo

Según información preliminar dos camiones de carga chocaron, en dirección de Arecibo hacia San Juan. Hasta el momento se desconoce información de los conductores.

Ambos camiones se encuentran fuera de la vía de rodaje y nadie resultó herido.

El agente William Maldonado Rodríguez de la División Autopista de Arecibo investiga los hechos.

(2) Comentarios

Mira nene
Manuel Rivera

Lo sigo diciendo, Los vehiculos de motor son muy sofisticados para Los boricuas. En Puerto Rico deberian de haber Burros y carretas todavia

Report Add Reply
ENKI PRO USA
ENKI PRO USA

Estos camioneros siempre andan algarete ... esmandaos ...... presos deben de meterlos

Report Add Reply

