Un accidente de carácter leve entre camiones ocurrió en el expreso 22, en Arecibo
Según información preliminar dos camiones de carga chocaron, en dirección de Arecibo hacia San Juan. Hasta el momento se desconoce información de los conductores.
Ambos camiones se encuentran fuera de la vía de rodaje y nadie resultó herido.
El agente William Maldonado Rodríguez de la División Autopista de Arecibo investiga los hechos.
Lo sigo diciendo, Los vehiculos de motor son muy sofisticados para Los boricuas. En Puerto Rico deberian de haber Burros y carretas todavia
Estos camioneros siempre andan algarete ... esmandaos ...... presos deben de meterlos
