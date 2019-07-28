DORADO – Un hombre murió esta tarde en un choque entre tres vehículos en el kilómetro 5 de la PR-693, en el barrio Higuillar, cerca de la urbanización Sabanera.
El hombre conducía uno de los tres automóviles que colisionaron a eso de las 3:10 de la tarde. El tráfico fue cerrado.
Agentes de Patrullas de Carreteras de Bayamón investigan el choque.
Pendientes a www.elvocero.com para la ampliación de esta noticia.
