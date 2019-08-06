Policía
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Tres carriles de la autopista De Diego, en dirección de Bayamón a San Juan, fueron cerrados a eso de las 10:15 de la mañana cuando un camión que transportaba asfalto perdió la carga.

La autopista dejó un carril abierto a la altura del kilómetro 8.9 antes de la estación de peaje de Buchanan.

(1) Comentarios

zuimaco zinato
zuimaco zinato

Omg ahora los abogados de pier llegan tarde al tribunal supremo

