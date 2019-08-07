PONCE - Un mecánico fue asesinado a balazos a las 4:40 de la tarde hoy en su taller en la urbanización Jardines del Caribe, sospechando las autoridades que el autor fue un cliente con quién discutió.
La víctima fue identificada como Carlos Babilonia, que tenía 51 años de edad.
El taller ubica en la calle 2 de la mencionada urbanización.
Agentes del CIC de Ponce investigan el cuatro asesinato ocurrido hoy en el país.
Zumaico en q parte de NC es q tú vives? A lo mejor somos vecinos.
PR no es el mejor lugar en estos momentos para vivir. Lamento por lo que estamos pasando.
vayanse de pr nadie debe de trabajar en un sitio asi hay que largarse de ahi
