Un hombre de 32 años murió luego de impactar un talúd de piedra, en hechos registrados a las 11:28 en la carretera PR-155, jurisdicción del barrio Barahona, en Morovis.

Según el informe, Pablo A. Vega Avilés conducía un Yamaha Banshee por la carretera y, al llegar al kilómetro 53.5, perdió el control del volante y se salió hacia el área verde, donde impactó un talud de piedra y salió expulsado del vehículo todo terreno. 

Vega sufrió heridas que le provocaron la muerte en el acto.

El fiscal Rafael Freytes Cutrera, de la Fiscalía de Arecibo, instruyó incautar el vehículo todo terreno para ser sometido a peritajes y expidió la boleta para el levantamiento del cadáver. 

(6) Comentarios

EL-MACHO-PUERCO
EL MACHO PUERCO

MUY BIEN,....ME ALEGRO,......UNO MENOS,....NEXT.,....👍⭐⭐⭐⭐👍⭐⭐🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Report Add Reply
HandyManPR
Ricky Spanish

[ninja]...Darwin Law....Otro que por estar haciendo "boricuadas" hace sufrir a los familiares con "dolor" en el alma y en el BOLSILLO!!!....next

Report Add Reply
Chencho Matabestias
Chencho Matapuerco

Saludos pana!

Report Add Reply
THEJOKER
THE JOKER

Eso Talud hay que removerlos del camino y quizás poner una ley encontra de ellos

Report Add Reply
Chencho Matabestias
Chencho Matapuerco

Otro más. No aprenden. Y en fin de semana se matará otro, la próxima semana dos o tres más... Y así seguirán. Monkey see, monkey do.

Report Add Reply
gardosh37
Gardosh El viejo

Otro 4track en la calle? Que se sigan j odieno.

Report Add Reply

