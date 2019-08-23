Un hombre de 32 años murió luego de impactar un talúd de piedra, en hechos registrados a las 11:28 en la carretera PR-155, jurisdicción del barrio Barahona, en Morovis.
Según el informe, Pablo A. Vega Avilés conducía un Yamaha Banshee por la carretera y, al llegar al kilómetro 53.5, perdió el control del volante y se salió hacia el área verde, donde impactó un talud de piedra y salió expulsado del vehículo todo terreno.
Vega sufrió heridas que le provocaron la muerte en el acto.
El fiscal Rafael Freytes Cutrera, de la Fiscalía de Arecibo, instruyó incautar el vehículo todo terreno para ser sometido a peritajes y expidió la boleta para el levantamiento del cadáver.
(6) Comentarios
MUY BIEN,....ME ALEGRO,......UNO MENOS,....NEXT.,....👍⭐⭐⭐⭐👍⭐⭐🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
[ninja]...Darwin Law....Otro que por estar haciendo "boricuadas" hace sufrir a los familiares con "dolor" en el alma y en el BOLSILLO!!!....next
Saludos pana!
Eso Talud hay que removerlos del camino y quizás poner una ley encontra de ellos
Otro más. No aprenden. Y en fin de semana se matará otro, la próxima semana dos o tres más... Y así seguirán. Monkey see, monkey do.
Otro 4track en la calle? Que se sigan j odieno.
