Un accidente de tránsito cobró la vida de un hombre de 42 años a eso de las 6:00 de la mañana de hoy en la carretera PR-21, en San Juan.
Según el informe preliminar, Juan C. Torres Pabón transitaba a bordo de un Acura Clx 3.2, color rojo, del año 2001 cuando al llegar a la intersección con la avenida De Diego perdió el control del volante y terminó impactando frontalmente una palma que se encontraba en el área verde de la acera peatonal.
El conductor sufrió heridas graves que le causaron la muerte en el acto.
La fiscal Ivelisse Maldonado se hizo cargo de la investigación junto a agentes de Patrullas de Carreteras de San Juan.
PNP frustrado, PPD que no podia mas o PIP que creia que habia revelta. No importa lo que fue el nivel de alchol estaba en la nubes.
