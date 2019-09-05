Una conductora de Uber fue víctima de un asalto mediante carjacking a las 12:54 de la madrugada de hoy, en hechos reportados en la calle 6 del barrio San Isidro, en Canóvanas.
La mujer, cuya identidad no fue revelada, denunció que ofreció sus servicios a bordo de un Kia Soul rojo de 2017, con tablilla IVG-744, a una pareja armada que, mediante intimidación y amenaza, la despojaron de su vehículo.
Asumieron las pesquisas agentes de la División de Robos del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Carolina.
(1) Comentarios
Hasta En Eso Somos Number One...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.