Cárcel
Suministrada

Un confinado de la cárcel Ponce 500 fue víctima de una agresión sexual por parte de otros confinados, en hechos reportados ayer, domingo pero que se habrían producido el pasado viernes 30 de agosto.

El hombre, cuya identidad se mantuvo en reserva, denunció a las autoridades que mientras caminaba por el módulo J de la cárcel fue llamado por tres confinados que lo metieron a la fuerza a una celda y luego lo violaron.

El perjudicado fue llevado al área médica, donde fue atendido de heridas menores.

El agente Vargas, del precinto Ponce Oeste, atendió preliminarmente la querella, que posteriormente refirió a la teniente Maldonado de Delitos Sexuales de Ponce.

(1) Comentarios

Maduro
Irma Cerame

CON LO QUE SIEMPRE HA SOÑADO MACHO PUERCO. SER VIOLADO EN UNA PRISION!

Report Add Reply

Post a comment
