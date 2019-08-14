robo escalamiento
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Fornitura valorada en 26 mil dólares se llevaron delincuentes que perpetraron un escalamiento en una residencia ubicada en la carretera PR-492, en el barrio Corcovada, en Hatillo.

Según informó la querellante, alguien obtuvo las llaves de la residencia para lograr acceso y se apropió de toda la fornitura.

El agente Alexander Lugo Viera, del distrito de Hatillo, investigó preliminarmente y luego refirió el caso a la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Arecibo.

(1) Comentarios

El justo y slitario
Manuel Deynes

Tendran algun familiar en malos pasos o malas juntas? Esta raro lo de las llaves y el tiempo para sacar toda la fornitura? Preocupante

Report Add Reply

