Fornitura valorada en 26 mil dólares se llevaron delincuentes que perpetraron un escalamiento en una residencia ubicada en la carretera PR-492, en el barrio Corcovada, en Hatillo.
Según informó la querellante, alguien obtuvo las llaves de la residencia para lograr acceso y se apropió de toda la fornitura.
El agente Alexander Lugo Viera, del distrito de Hatillo, investigó preliminarmente y luego refirió el caso a la División de Propiedad del Cuerpo de Investigaciones Criminales (CIC) de Arecibo.
(1) Comentarios
Tendran algun familiar en malos pasos o malas juntas? Esta raro lo de las llaves y el tiempo para sacar toda la fornitura? Preocupante
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.