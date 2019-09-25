Platanos Maria
EL VOCERO / Archivo

Una apropiación ilegal se reportó en horas de la mañana de ayer en una finca que ubica en el kilómetro 5.4 de la carretera PR-802, en el barrio Cedro Arriba, en Naranjito.

Según la Policía, el querellante denunció que alguien entró a su finca y se apropió de 13 racimos de plátanos valorados en $227.

El agente Anderson Cruz, adscrito al Precinto Cedro Arriba, se hizo cargo de la investigación.

