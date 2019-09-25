La Policía decretó esta madrugada el cierre parcial de un carril de la carretera PR-14 en el barrio Asomante, en Aibonito, debido a un derrumbe ocasionado por las lluvias derivadas por el paso de la tormenta tropical Karen.
La División de Patrullas de Carreteras de Aibonito anunció el cierre a la altura del kilómetro 44.2, en dirección a Coamo.
Por el momento sólo un carril está disponible, por lo que la Policía recomienda como vías alternas la carretera PR-717, en el barrio Algarrobo, en Aibonito.
